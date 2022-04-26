Impossible Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $13,561.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.28 or 0.07370451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

