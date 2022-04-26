Indexed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $977.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.77 or 0.07370567 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

