Insider Buying: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

BATRK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BATRK shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

