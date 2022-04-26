Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.310-$5.090 EPS.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $7.54 on Tuesday, hitting $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,818. Insperity has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Insperity by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Insperity by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

