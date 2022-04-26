Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $314,767.97 and approximately $5,895.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,852.63 or 0.07423036 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,477,054 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.