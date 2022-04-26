Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,158 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,991 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.32 and its 200 day moving average is $240.65. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

