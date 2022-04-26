Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $79.04.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

