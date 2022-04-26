Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

