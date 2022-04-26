Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.41.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.71. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

