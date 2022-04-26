Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth about $212,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 27.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 8,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ERX opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.