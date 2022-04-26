International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of International Business Machines worth $225,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

