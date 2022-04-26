Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $255.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.90. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $250.29 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

