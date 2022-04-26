Inverse Finance Price Reaches $237.62 on Top Exchanges (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $237.62 or 0.00623042 BTC on exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $22.27 million and $3.64 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00244843 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

