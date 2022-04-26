Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.70

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEFGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 3335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

