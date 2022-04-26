Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.70

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 3335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

