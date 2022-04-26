Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $8.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,866,039. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

