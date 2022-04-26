InvestDigital (IDT) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

InvestDigital (IDT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $19,597.63 and $51.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00103638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 124,411,880 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

