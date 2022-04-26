IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0687 on Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $655.55 million and $49.18 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00251577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00032589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00101639 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.