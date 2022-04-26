iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.99

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 208318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

