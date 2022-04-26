iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.67 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21.

