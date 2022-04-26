iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 122,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 333,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.67 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

