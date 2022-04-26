iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,587,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 237,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average is $111.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.67 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

