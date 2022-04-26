iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

