J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $309.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $256.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

JJSF stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

