Jefferies Financial Group Trims Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price to $670.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2022 earnings at $31.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $39.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $476.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.72.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

