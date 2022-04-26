Jetcoin (JET) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $195,318.90 and $76,792.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

