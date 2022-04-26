John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

Shares of JBT traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.51. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.40.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

