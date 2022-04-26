John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $546.83 million-$556.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.39 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.40.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,359. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.