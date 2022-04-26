Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

JYNT has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $32.56 on Friday. Joint has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.29 million, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Joint in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

