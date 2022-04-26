JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Target Price to €22.70

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($29.57) to €22.70 ($24.41) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

