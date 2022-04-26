Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 60,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 94,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

