Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 60,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 94,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.
Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)
See Also
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.