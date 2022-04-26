KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

KAR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 50,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after buying an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

