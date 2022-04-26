Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.15% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $57,289,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

