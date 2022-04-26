Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

Shares of KMB traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.86. 127,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.72. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

