Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.22

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 116535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

