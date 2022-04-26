Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.