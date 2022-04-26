KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.60.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $16.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.76. 1,279,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,806. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

