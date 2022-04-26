Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($207.53) to €189.00 ($203.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($220.43) to €182.00 ($195.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($178.49) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Koninklijke DSM stock remained flat at $$41.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 38,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,804. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

