Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:KEP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 2,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,479. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

