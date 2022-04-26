LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $3.05 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

