Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) to post sales of $47.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Landec reported sales of $139.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $358.13 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $197.92 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $201.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

