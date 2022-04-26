Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR stock opened at $156.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.37. Landstar System has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.