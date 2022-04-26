Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.