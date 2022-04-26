Lattice Token (LTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $661,269.00

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $30.98 million and approximately $661,269.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.43 or 0.07445237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00046998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

