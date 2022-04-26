LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 7,561.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.