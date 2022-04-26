LikeCoin (LIKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,392.00

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $32,392.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,869,589 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

