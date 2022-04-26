Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $13.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

LMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

LMST stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

