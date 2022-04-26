Lisk Price Tops $2.03 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $261.08 million and $37.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00040606 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.