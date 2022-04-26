Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.38. Local Bounti shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOCL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Local Bounti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.