Lossless (LSS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $22.61 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.89 or 0.07372448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00047658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

