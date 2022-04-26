Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 8.6%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.30 and last traded at $45.30. Approximately 7,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 411,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $692.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.44.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

